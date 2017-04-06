Speak up for India, British lawmaker tells diaspora

more-in

A British lawmaker is urging members of the Indian diaspora to lobby their Members of Parliament to support a motion introduced by him last month condemning Pakistan’s announcement that Gilgit-Baltistan was its fifth frontier, warning that MPs were continually lobbied by “separatists” and the “right of self determination lobby”.

Bob Blackman, the Conservative MP for the London constituency of Harrow East introduced the Early Day Motion — a formal means for MPs to bring attention to issues outside the formal debating chamber — on March 23, but remains the sole signatory to it. In an email interview with The Hindu, Mr. Blackman said his office had been sending out letter templates to community leaders, urging them to write to their MPs, as part of a wider project launched to engage with the diaspora.

While some MPs had indicated they would be willing to support him in other ways, such as debates, Mr. Blackman said many MPs were “not well versed with the actual situation on the ground in Pakistan as well as surrounding regions”. “They are constantly lobbied by the separatists and the ‘Right of Self Determination” lobby who give them the impression that it is India causing human rights violations— far removed from the actual reality on the ground. MPs speak on behalf of their constituents and I feel that this is something where the Indian diaspora are very weak,” he added.

Highlighting the truth

“They work hard, get on with their lives, but hardly ever stand up to speak on matters concerning India with their MPs. They don’t realise that they are not interfering in matters pertaining to India and Pakistan but are actually highlighting the truth by educating their MPs about these matters. If left uninformed, the MPs will continue to be fed misinformation by the propagandists.”

The British government’s position has been to be neutral on this issue, as it has been on issues relating to India and Pakistan. “On issues of a bilateral nature, it is for those two countries to reach a settlement; it is not for us to prescribe a solution or act as a mediator. Of course, we encourage both sides to maintain good relations and we will continue to talk to them,” said Alok Sharma, a Foreign Office minister, in response to a question from Mr. Blackman in the House of Commons last week.

“The U.K. government takes a view of non-interference in the matter and quite rightly so,” said Mr. Blackman. “However, the U.K.’s relationship with India is different from its relationship with Pakistan and I hope that our friendship with India gets the right attention and strength that it so rightly deserves. We are more equal partners in that sense and this friendship must be nurtured therefore it is imperative that the UK take a certain stand on human rights issues pertaining to Pakistan.”