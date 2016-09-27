A unilateral revocation of the treaty can pose a threat to Pakistan and its economy, says Sartaj Aziz

Sartaj Aziz, Foreign Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Tuesday that Pakistan would approach the U.N. and the International Court of Justice if India suspends the 58-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, insisting that the revocation of the treaty could be taken as an “act of war.”

“The international law states that India cannot unilaterally separate itself from the treaty,” Mr. Aziz said while briefing the National Assembly on the issue.

He said a unilateral revocation of the treaty could pose a threat to Pakistan and its economy.

“This Indian act can be taken as breach of international peace and hence giving Pakistan a good reason to approach the U.N. Security Council,” he said.

He said Pakistan was considering drawing attention of the international community on the dangers of such an action.