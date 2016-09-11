The speech terming Pakistan "a cancer to the entire world"’ has put an end to his political career besides landing him in trouble with the British authorities since he is a British citizen.

The Pakistan state run news agency-Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) has reported that the British Government has sent Pakistan’s reference against Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain to the Metropolitan Police.

It said that according to the Interior Ministry, a formal reply from the British government has been received on the reference sent to it last month.

Over three weeks ago world turned upside down for Mr. Hussain, who ran the affairs of Karachi without challenge from London where he lives on self-imposed exile since 1991 with British citizenship and then came the fateful evening of August 22 when he delivered a speech to a gathering of his party workers in Karachi attacking Pakistan.

Termed Pakistan a cancer

All efforts by Mr. Hussain from London to limit the damage have gone in vain. His endorsement of the party top brass to shut him out of the affairs of MQM in Pakistan and an unconditional apology to the Pakistan Army Chief Raheel Sharif for his comments has made no difference.

The APP said that the British government in its reply had strongly condemned the violence on August 22 in Karachi and would analyse all the evidence with full attention and contact the Pakistan government through the British High Commission if further evidence was required.

The reference sent to the British government was based on evidence of Mr. Hussain’s provocative speech instigating the mob to resort to violence and unrest.