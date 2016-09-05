Pakistan state-run news agency quotes June 2016 US State Department “Country Reports on Terrorism”

The total number of terrorist attacks reported in Pakistan in 2015 as compared to 2014 decreased by 45 per cent, total number of deaths reduced by 39 per cent, and the number of people injured decreased by 53 per cent, the Pakistan state-run news agency, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), said quoting a US State department report.

The US State Department’s “Country Reports on Terrorism”, an annual feature, describes the counter terrorism background during the last year. The figures in the report were provided by the Pakistan Interior Ministry to the National Assembly during its last session on September 2.

Incidentally, on August 30 the US Secretary of State John Kerry, at a news conference in New Delhi along with the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, had claimed that Pakistan had made progress in the fight against extremism in recent months.

In her remarks at the news conference Ms. Swaraj had said, “Pakistan should withdraw safe havens provided to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohamad and D-company. “There was a meeting of mind between the two sides on the issue of terrorism”, she had stated.

The US too agreed that Pakistan needs to take swift action to catch the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the Pathankot attack.

Mr. Kerry reiterated the US' commitment of bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice. He also said that there should be no double standards while looking at terrorism. “Terror is terror,” he said.

The APP quoted the Pakistan Interior Minister as saying that implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) has enabled Pakistan to begin a journey of unprecedented economic growth. This growth has been built upon a foundation of improved law and order that has come about as a result of NAP.

The National Action Plan was established by the Government of Pakistan in January 2015 to crack down on terrorism and to supplement the ongoing anti-terrorist offensive in North-Western Pakistan. It is seen as a major coordinated state retaliation following the deadly Peshawar school attack though subsequently umpteen questions have been raised on its efficacy as well as the resolve of various agencies in Pakistan in its implementation.

The APP quoted the Interior Minister as saying that there are legal and financial constraints resulting in slow implementation of NAP and they are being resolved with time despite all these limitations.