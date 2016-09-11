After the G20 and ASEAN summits, the war of words between India and Pakistan is set to reach the UN General Assembly in New York.

On Friday night in Islamabad, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made it known that he would raise at the UN the issue of India's “excessive use of force” in the Kashmir valley.

The Premier presided over a preparatory meeting ahead of his New York visit. A statement by his office said Mr. Sharif was given a detailed briefing on matters pertaining to the national security by Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua and Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry.

According to the first provisional list released by the UN, Mr. Sharif is scheduled to attend the general debate and address global leaders on September 21.

Though there has been no official announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs till now, it is an open secret in New Delhi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to skip the 71st session of the UNGA that opens on September 13 and has nominated External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to represent the country.