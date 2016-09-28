Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to review the Most Favoured Nation status for Pakistan following rising hostilities after the attack in Uri, India’s options may be limited on economic sanctions. For economic sanctions to have an impact on Pakistan, support from the international community, specifically the U.S. and the European Union (EU) is crucial. India has received no positive signals from these quarters, officials involved in discussions at the highest level in government told The Hindu.

“If the U.S. could bar say American banks from dealing with entities in Pakistan…as it had in the case of Iran… that would be a blow, but there have been no such developments,” an official said.

Pakistan’s economy draws its sustenance from international aid . India is not in the category of countries that provide it such aid. India’s options for scaling down or snapping direct economic ties between the neighbours are also ruled out as this trade takes place via other countries.

For instance, even if India seeks that curbs be placed on one such third-party route, such as Dubai, the trade will simply shift in to the unofficial mode, defeating the purpose. In 2015-16, less than 2 per cent of India’s total merchandise trade is estimated to have been with Pakistan.

When asked about the government’s view after Prime Minister Modi took stock on Monday of the Indus Waters Treaty, the official said India’s standing internationally could take a beating if the country is seen reducing the availability of water to Pakistan from the rivers covered under the Treaty. The official also said any such measure would be contrary to the approach spelt out by Prime Minister Modi when he sought to reach out to the people of Pakistan directly, by asking them to join hands in tackling poverty.

The recent E.U. and U.S. sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Crimea included preventing Russian state banks from raising long-term loans in the E.U., and bans on export of dual-use military equipment for use in Russia.