The government has already enforced a two-month ban on street rallies in the capital

Pakistani police launched a nation-wide crackdown overnight, arresting at least 1,500 supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan ahead of an Opposition rally planned later this week in Islamabad, officials said on Monday.

The arrests followed intermittent clashes since the weekend between Mr. Khan’s supporters and riot police in the capital that saw police using tear gas and batons to fight stone-throwing activists. Violence erupted again on Sunday near Mr. Khan’s suburban home and at several places on Islamabad’s outskirts.

On Monday, a Pakistani court barred Khan’s followers from demonstrating on Islamabad streets, restricting the rally to within the limits of a city park, said government prosecutor Saddique Awan. As of last week, the government has already enforced a two-month ban on street rallies in the capital.

Mr. Khan’s attorney Babar Awan said the party would appeal. The party has called for massive street demonstrations on Wednesday, threatening to lock down Islamabad in a bid to force Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign.

Mr. Sharif has been under pressure after his family members were named as holders of offshore bank accounts in leaked financial documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.