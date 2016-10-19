#chaiwala was among the top Twitter trends on Monday

A young ‘chai wala’ or tea seller from Pakistan has become an internet sensation after a local photographer posted his picture on social media.

Arshad Khan, who works at Islamabad’s Sunday Bazaar has women gushing over his good looks.

The Instagram post on October 14 by aspiring photographer Jiah Ali went viral and caused a sensation with #chaiwala being among the top Twitter trends on Monday.

The story was soon picked up by the international media.

Arshad joined the tea stall a few months ago, local media reported.

Talking to Dunya News, he said that he was happy with his overnight popularity, but was irritating when people gather around him for pictures during working hours.

Twitteratti has been abuzz with comments on Arshad’s good looks.

“Hello Indians, this is a chai wala from Pakistan mashallah,” said one post.

“I present you with a chai wala in Pakistan who forgot that he should’ve been modelling instead,” said another.

“Meet the steamin’ hot ‘chai wala’ from Islamabad (Pakistan), who’s going viral as we speak,” went another post, with a picture of Arshad attired in blue, and pouring out tea.

“A chai wala from Pakistan is now famous on Indian social media. This is truly aMan kee aasha,” said one Twitter post.

Another Twitteratti, commenting on the current India-Pakistan tensions, said: “India and Pakistan are divided by terrorism and cricket but are united by hot chai wala. Funny but true.”