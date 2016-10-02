International » South Asia

October 2, 2016
Pakistan should ‘counter-threat’ India: Musharraf

“I think the war hysteria that is being created in India, I repeat, India, not in Pakistan, is an issue. They do that always. This is not the only time. Every time they do that,” former Pakistan Army Chief Gen (retd.) Pervez Musharraf has alleged. He added that Pakistan must not strike at the “time and place of our choosing” as that “will escalate the war.”
New Delhi creating 'water hysteria,' says the former Pak Army Chief

Former Pakistan Army Chief Pervez Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil aggression in 1999 that was crushed by India, has said he would have “counter-threatened” India in response to the strong statements by Indian leaders following the terror attack on an Indian army camp in Uri.

“I would be counter-threatening India,” the retired General said in response to a question while speaking at the Washington Ideas Forum on Thursday.

The 73-year-old Gen (retd.) Musharraf (73) was referring to the statements made by Indian leaders and military officials after the Uri terror attack on September 18.

Asked about his suggestion of “counter-threatening”, he said, “Yes, because they are threatening us that they are going to strike us at the time and place of their choosing. Now, this has been said by nobody less than Prime Minister, Defence Minister and the military General, the Director General Military Operations.

‘Very serious matter’

“This is a very serious matter,” Gen (retd.) Musharraf, said, adding that threats like “striking at the time and place of choosing” should not be made.

“What will Pakistan do? Obviously, we will strike at the time and place of our choosing,” the former President said.

“That will escalate the war. So don’t do it. I think the war hysteria that is being created in India, I repeat, India, not in Pakistan, is an issue. They do that always. This is not the only time. Every time they do that,” he alleged.

