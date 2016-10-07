International » South Asia

ISLAMABAD, October 7, 2016
Updated: October 7, 2016 03:27 IST

Pakistan passes long-awaited law against honour killings

  • AFP
A protest in Islamabad against honour killings.
Pakistan passed long-awaited legislation on Thursday closing a loophole that allowed people who killed for “honour” to walk free, three months after the murder of a social media star by her brother sparked international revulsion.

The legislation, passed unanimously by the National Assembly, mandates life imprisonment even if the victim’s relatives forgive the murderer.

The Assembly also passed a bill increasing the punishments for some rape offences, mandating DNA testing and making the rape of a minor or the disabled punishable by life imprisonment or death.

Women have long fought for their rights in Pakistan, and so-called “honour” killings claim the lives of hundreds each year.

Rape conviction rates are close to zero per cent, largely due to the law’s reliance on circumstantial evidence and a lack of forensic testing.

Rights groups and politicians have for years called for tougher laws to tackle perpetrators of violence against women in the country.

The gruesome murder of Facebook star Qandeel Baloch in July catapulted the issue into the international spotlight.

The amendments passed Thursday and published on the National Assembly website mandate judges to sentence someone who kills in the name of "honour" to life imprisonment, even if they have been forgiven, said senior opposition lawmaker Farhatullah Babar.

