Pakistan has struck a major deal with the Nigerian air force to sell 10 indigenously-made advanced trainer aircraft.

Nigerian Air Vice Marshal Iya Ahmed Abdullahi and Chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Air Marshal Arshad Malik signed the contract on Friday in this regard in Abuja,” PAF spokesman Air Commodore Syed Mohammad Ali said.

The contract includes operational training and technical support and assistance to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“This contract would not only open new avenues for export of aviation equipment to foreign countries but also help in generating revenue for the country,” a PAF statement said.

“The deal further strengthens Pakistan Aeronautical Complex’s (PAC) status as a world-class aviation industry producing the supersonic JF-17 Thunder and Super Mushshak trainer aircraft,” it added.

Used by Saudi, Oman, Iran, S. Africa

The Super Mushshak, which is based off a Swedish design but built under licence in Pakistan, is already in service with Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran and South Africa.

Talks are also at an advanced stage with Qatar and Turkey for the delivery of Super Mushshak, The Express Tribune quoted a senior PAF official as saying.

Super Mushshak is an advanced variant of the Mushshak basic trainer, which was also produced by PAC.

The PAF put up Super Mushshak for static as well as aerial display in last year’s Dubai Air Show, where some nations expressed interest in the aircraft.