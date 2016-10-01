No loss to life or property has been reported so far

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck Pakistan on Saturday, including its capital, but no loss to life or property has been reported so far.

The quake shook capital Islamabad, parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province in the northwest and some northern area of Punjab.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was 117 km east of the Swat Valley city of Mingaora, at a depth of 43.4 km.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP said from Peshawar that the intensity of the tremor was 5.5 and its epicentre was the Hindu Kush mountains.

“No loss of life or damage to property has been reported thus far,” it said.

Pakistan regularly faces tremors but most of them are not lethal.

However in 2005 a massive quake had killed more than 80,000 people.