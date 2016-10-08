Lt Gen Rizwan Akhtar was appointed the DG of the agency in September 2014 and took office in November 2014.

Lieutenant General Rizwan Akhtar, chief of Pakistan’s powerful spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is likely to be replaced within the next few weeks, a media report has said on Saturday.

Lt Gen Akhtar was appointed the director-general of the ISI in September 2014 and took office in November 2014, when he replaced the retiring Lt Gen Zaheer-ul-Islam.

Replaced by the Army Chief?

The appointment is normally for a three-year period unless the ISI chief retires or is replaced by the Army Chief.

The Nation, citing a security official privy to the development, reported of the impending change of command and said preparations were under way for the changes.

“Intriguingly, he may be leaving the position earlier than the typical three-year tenure of a ISI DG,” the report said.

Naveed Mukhtar to succeed him?

The corps commander of Karachi, Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar, is most likely to replace him, the official was quoted as saying.

Another senior security official was quoted as saying that Lt Gen Akhtar — who has already served in Karachi as Director General, Sindh Rangers —knows the challenges in Karachi and “the swapping makes sense.”

The official was, however, more circumspect about the timing of the change and said, “It depends on whether the Army Chief, Gen. Raheel Sharif, gets an extension or retires as announced.”

“I don’t think the notification of other changes in military command will come before that,” he said. “There are a lot of variables involved.”

Gen. Raheel Sharif had announced earlier this year that he was not seeking an extension and would retire in November.

No such thing: Asim Bajwa

Lt. Gen. Asim Bajwa, the chief military spokesman, however, denied that the intelligence chief was being replaced. “No such thing,” Lt Gen Bajwa said when asked about it.

The paper also did not cite any reason why the ISI chief is being replaced.