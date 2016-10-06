‘My govt. always wants peace to prevail in South Asia’

In the wake of tensions between two South Asian nuclear powers, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint allowing peace to prevail in the region.

She came up with the call while delivering her winding up speech in the Parliament.

“We never want to see any conflict and tension created in this region…if any such conflict is created, then Bangladesh will also be affected,” the Prime Minister said, adding her government always wanted peace to prevail in the South Asian region. “I urge both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint so that there’s no further escalation of tension …we want the people of South Asia not to suffer,” she said.

Ms. Hasina earlier appealed to India and Pakistan to de-escalate tension, as troops have been massing on both sides of the border following the terrorist attack on the Army base in Uri.