The Taliban should look at the example of a deal between the Afghan government and militant commander Gulbuddin Hekmatyar as a path to an “honourable” peace in Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

Mr. Kerry told an international conference in Brussels to raise funds for the Western-backed Afghan government that the Taliban could not win on the battlefield.

Peace agreement



He pointed to a peace agreement announced last week with the Hezb-e-Islami militant group headed by Hekmatyar, “one of the country’s most notorious figures.”

“This a model for what might be possible... I think the message from every person here would be to the Taliban, take note,” Mr. Kerry said. “There is a path forward towards an honourable end to the conflict that the Taliban have waged — it is a conflict that cannot and will not be won on the battlefield.,” he said.