The newspaper came out with a scathing editorial, saying Cyril Almeida’s story on the verbal clash between government and military was "duly verified and correct piece of reporting".

Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper on Wednesday rejected allegations of “vested interest and false reporting”, a day after the government imposed a travel ban on its journalist for reporting on a rift between civil and military leaderships over covert support to militants.

Civilian-military tension



Mr. Almeida, a columnist for Dawn, on Tuesday said he has been put on Exit Control List.

He had reported that leading civilian officials had warned the Army to renounce its covert support to militants like the Haqqani network, Taliban and Lashkar-e-Taiba, or face international isolation.

“This paper recently reported an extraordinary closed-door meeting between top government and intelligence officials where the foreign secretary briefed them on what he saw as Pakistan’s growing international isolation; following this, there was a discussion on the impediments in the way of dealing with the problem of militancy in the country,” the daily said in the editorial titled ‘Reaction to Dawn story’.