India raising Pakistan’s “internal matter” Balochistan in the UN General Assembly is a “blatant violation” of international norms, the Pakistani envoy to the U.N. said as she described Kashmir not as India’s integral part but an “internationally recognised dispute.”

“The Indian FM’ speech is a litany of falsehoods and baseless allegations. The biggest falsehood is that Kashmir is an integral part of India. Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute. It is the oldest item on the UN agenda. The whole world acknowledges this,” Maleeha Lodhi said in a series of tweets Ms. Swaraj’s address.

In another tweet, Ms. Lodhi said raising Balochistan, “an internal matter”, is a “blatant violation” of the principles of the U.N. charter and international norms.

Ms. Lodhi said it is “untrue” that India imposed no preconditions for talks with Pakistan.

“India suspended talks more than a year ago, and has refused to resume these despite repeated offers from Pakistan. The latest offer of talks with India was made by Pakistan’s Prime Minister himself from the rostrum of the General Assembly on 21 September,” Ms. Lodhi said in the tweets.

Ms. Lodhi claimed India is in “denial” about the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistani and separatist Kashmiri groups gathered outside the U.N., following Ms. Swaraj’s address, to protest against the Indian forces in Kashmir.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters shouted slogans demanding “freedom” for Kashmir.

