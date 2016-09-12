A suspected militant believed by Bangladesh police to have been among the planners of a July café attack that killed 22 people killed himself during a police raid on a hideout in the capital, police said on Sunday.

National police chief Shahidul Hoque said the dead man, identified as Abdul Karim is believed to have rented a flat for the militants who carried it out. Police, who had earlier said they shot the man during the raid on the hideout, gave no reason for the change. Three women arrested in the raid also tried to kill themselves, another official, Sanwar Hossain said.