We don’t want another full-scale war in this region, this will affect us too, says Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said Dhaka was “closely monitoring” the tension along the India-Pakistan border and hoped this would end in a peaceful manner between the two countries.

“Certainly we don’t want another full-scale war in this region, this will affect us too,” she said, adding “I hope the tension and recent escalation of events will eventually end in a peaceful manner.”

Also, calling Pakistan a “defeated force,” Ms. Hasina said Islamabad’s protests over recent execution of a 1971 war crimes convict prompted Bangladesh to pull out of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit.

‘A defeated force’



“Pakistan is a defeated force. We defeated them in our Liberation War [in 1971]; as a defeated force they can tell many things which matter little to us ... Pakistan’s view is nothing but the aspersion of a defeated party, which people of Bangladesh should consider in that manner,” she said.

On whether Dhaka was re-evaluating the relationship with Islamabad, Ms. Hasina said: “The diplomatic ties will be there ... we will face them [Pakistan] diplomatically.”

“Before severing diplomatic relations with Pakistan, people of Bangladesh should consider cutting off links with their local cohorts and boycott them in the social and political arena,” Ms. Hasina said, making an oblique reference to the main opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Strain in ties



Ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan witnessed strain after Dhaka initiated the trial of Bangladeshi perpetrators of 1971 war crimes in 2010 in line with Ms. Hasina’s electoral pledges, with Islamabad repeatedly condemning the trials.

Execution of tycoon



In the latest such incident, Pakistan reacted to execution of a business tycoon and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mir Quasem Ali last month saying “the act of suppressing the opposition, through ‘flawed trials’, is completely against the spirit of democracy. This has angered Dhaka.

On the need to re-organise SAARC, Ms. Hasina said: “I will not take an independent stand on it ... Such a decision should be taken collectively.”

