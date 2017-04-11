International

Six killed as military, militants clash in Philippines

A soldier and at least five Abu Sayyaf men were killed in an ongoing clash in Inabanga town in Bohol province.

At least six people have been killed in battle between government forces and suspected Abu Sayyaf militants on a central resort island, Philippine officials said . The area is far from the extremists’ southern jungle bases and in a region where the U.S. government has warned the gunmen may be conducting kidnappings.

Military and police officials said a soldier and at least five gunmen were killed in an ongoing clash in Inabanga town in Bohol province, a popular tourist destination.

National police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa says troops and policemen attacked the gunmen early Tuesday in Inabanga, where the gunmen took cover in three houses.

The U.S. Embassy recently warned Americans of what it called “unsubstantiated yet credible” information of possible kidnappings by terrorists in Bohol and other central areas.

