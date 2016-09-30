It follows a rally by Tamils in the northern town protesting against ‘Sinhala colonisation’

Controversial Sinhala Buddhist organisation Bodhu Bala Sena (Buddhist Power Force), which has in the past led anti-Muslim protests in Sri Lanka, on Friday organised a rally in the northern town of Vavuniya seeking the safety of Sinhalese living there.

Government sources in the Tamil-majority town said nearly 400 members, including monks and Sinhalese residents, took out the rally, highlighting concerns of the Sinhalese population living in the area.

The rally comes days after Northern Province Chief Minister led ‘Eluga Tamil’, a rally mobilised by predominantly Tamil nationalist forces, demanding greater devolution and protesting “Sinhala colonisation”. Several thousands of people flocked to Jaffna’s streets last week, even as some political leaders compared it to the pro-LTTE ‘Pongu Tamil’ rallies held during 2002-04.

While ‘Eluga Tamil’ sought to highlight grievances of Sri Lanka’s northern Tamils, moderate Tamils voiced concern about the heavily-Tamil nationalist rhetoric employed by its organisers. It would rekindle Sinhala chauvinism in the south, they feared, citing similar patterns before Sri Lanka’s civil war broke out.

On the eve of Friday’s rally, BBS leader Galagoda-Atte Gnanasara Thera said the demonstration sought to highlight concerns of the Sinhala communities. Local media quoted him as saying: “The extremely racist statements made by the Northern Province Chief Minister have threatened the safety and wellbeing of Sinhala communities in the area.”

In 2013, the BBS was involved in a campaign against Halal certification. The hardline monk Gnanasara Thera was accused of sparking violent clashes between Buddhists and Muslims in Aluthgama, about 60 km south of Colombo. Soon after, the U.S. cancelled a visa given to him, citing his alleged involvement in violence against Sri Lanka’s minority Muslims.