Sherin’s foster mother held in U.S.

The foster mother of three-year-old Indian girl Sherin Mathews found dead in a culvert in Dallas has been arrested and charged with child abandonment, with police alleging that the Indian-American couple left the toddler in the kitchen alone and went out for dinner.

Sini Ann Mathews and husband Wesley Mathews went out for dinner with their 3-year-old biological daughter October 6, the night before Sherin was reported missing by her adoptive father. Sherin’s adoptive father, Mr. Wesley has already been arrested and charged with injury to a child, a felony charge.

He is now in jail with a $1 million bond. The crime is punishable with up to 99 years in prison. The couple from Kerala, allegedly left Sherin alone in the kitchen because she refused to drink her milk, police in Richardson, Texas said.

Turns herself in

The 35-year-old mother was arrested on Thursday when she turned herself in at the Richardson City Jail, escorted by her attorney.

She is being held on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child, a State jail felony. Bail has been set at $2,50,000, police said.

Ms. Sini, a nurse who works at Children’s Medical Centre in Dallas, could face different or additional charges, police Sergeant Kevin Perlich said about the case.