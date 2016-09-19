Prime Minister would specifically focus on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir particularly the "continuing grave violations of human rights" taking place there.

With Kashmir high on his agenda Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in New York on Sunday to lead the Pakistani delegation to the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly where he would enunciate Islamabad’s position on key global and regional issues before one of the largest gatherings of leaders from around the world.

He was received at New York’s Kennedy International Airport by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi, the Ambassador to the United States Jalil Abbas Jilani and senior officials of the Pakistani Mission.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s delegation includes Tariq Fatemi Special Assistant to the PM on Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry told reporters that the Prime Minister would go through a tight schedule including addressing the 193-member Assembly on September 21 and meeting at least ten world leaders among other activities.

The Foreign Secretary said the Prime Minister would call on the international community and the United Nations to live up to their promise of the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

According to a PM House statement on the sidelines of the UNGA, the Prime Minister would hold bilateral meetings with President of Iran, Prime Ministers of Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Nepal, Romania and UN Secretary General Ban Ki moon.

US Secretary of State John Kerry would also call on the Prime Minister.