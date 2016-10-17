Late-morning blast took place at a river harbor that is used to unload flammable liquids and liquid gas.

Several people were injured on Monday in an explosion at a facility belonging to chemical firm BASF in southwestern Germany, the company said.

BASF also said that a few others have yet to be accounted for following the late-morning explosion at a river harbor in Ludwigshafen that is used to unload flammable liquids and liquid gas.

More precise figures on the numbers of injured and missing were not provided.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion.

Residents asked to stay indoors

Residents in parts of Ludwigshafen, where BASF is based, and Mannheim, on the other side of the Rhine river, were advised to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows closed.