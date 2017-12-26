Serbia hands over asylum-seeker sought by Turkey

more-in

A lawyer says Serbia has extradited a Kurdish political activist who sought asylum in Serbia after fleeing Turkey where he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Ana Trkulja said on Tuesday that her client Cevdet Ayaz was taken away on Monday afternoon from a center for foreigners where he was staying after his asylum request was rejected by the Serbian authorities. Ms. Trkulja says Mr. Ayaz has arrived in Turkey.

The extradition defies recommendations by the U.N. Committee against Torture, which has urged Serbia to refrain from the handover.

U.N. committee chairman Jens Modvig on Monday called on Serbia to “please be aware of your UNCAT obligations.”

Serbia’s right-leaning government of President Aleksandar Vucic has sought to boost ties with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who visited the Balkan country in October.