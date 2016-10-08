Neo-JMB is said to be ideologically linked to the ISIS which had claimed responsibility of the attack on Dhaka’s Holey Artisan restaurant on July 1 in which nine Italians, seven Japanese, an American, an Indian and five Bangladeshis, including two police officers, were killed.

Four suspected Islamist militants were killed in two separate raids by the forces on their hideouts here on Saturday.

The militants were killed after elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) acted on a tip-off and conducted near-simultaneous raids in Gazipur and central Tangail district.

“Four members of the neo-JMB [Jamaatul Mujaheedin Bangladesh] were killed in two separate encounters in [suburban] Gazipur and Tangail,” RAB spokesman Commander Mufti Mahmud Khan told reporters.

His comments came as police said a third raid was underway with their counter-terrorism unit laying a siege on a militant hideout at another location in Gazipur.

“We will brief you the details of the outcome [of the raid] later,” a police spokesman in Dhaka told PTI.

TV reports quoting another official said the special unit raided a house on a tip off that Neo-JMB’s Dhaka region commander ‘Akash’ was hiding there.

Neo-JMB is said to be ideologically linked to the ISIS which had claimed responsibility of the attack on Dhaka’s Holey Artisan restaurant on July 1 in which nine Italians, seven Japanese, an American, an Indian and five Bangladeshis, including two police officers, were killed.