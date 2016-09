Scotland will not hold another vote on independence in the next five years because there is no sign it can be won, but the risk of secession from the U.K. is growing, a former Scottish First Minister predicts. Henry McLeish said Scotland’s future would depend on the deal struck by British Prime Minister Theresa May in Brexit talks with the EU and its impact on the overwhelming majority of Scots who had wanted to remain in the EU bloc, he said.

