State television threatens the West with nuclear weapons, the Kremlin halts a disarmament treaty, the army warns of shooting down U.S. jets. As ties between Russia and the West have once again slumped, rhetoric in Moscow has peaked.

“Relations between Russia and the U.S., and the West in general, have been dragged down to the bottom, to a level below which it is difficult to fall,” Konstantin Kalachev, the head of the Moscow-based Political Expert Group think tank, told AFP.

But it wasn’t meant to be like this. Just over a month ago, Moscow and Washington inked a deal to revive a ceasefire in Syria.

But soon the truce collapsed and as the acrimony spiralled. Washington suspended talks with the Kremlin on Syria and Moscow tore up a treaty on disposing plutonium.

As President Vladimir Putin suspended the plutonium deal, he slapped on a raft of staggering conditions for it to be restarted: Washington needed to pull back forces in eastern Europe, scrap sanctions and pay Moscow compensation.

Quickly Russia’s slavish state TV and attack-dog spokespeople picked up the baton. On his weekly Sunday night show, leading presenter Dmitry Kiselyov menaced that any aggression from the West towards Russia had a “nuclear dimension”.

Meanwhile Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov made a point of warning Washington that new defence systems Moscow had shipped to Syria meant that any unidentified aircraft flying overhead would get a “surprise”.

The spike in rhetoric came as Russia held events that seemed to suggest the country was gearing up for war. Around 40 million people are taking part in civil defence drills, including evacuating buildings and fire alerts.