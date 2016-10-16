Further dip in ties after collapse of a truce and Washington charging Moscow with meddling in the U.S. presidential poll.

Russia’s United Nations ambassador said that tensions with the United States were probably the worst since the 1973 Mideast war.

But Vitaly Churkin said on Friday that Cold War relations between the Soviet Union and the U.S. more than 40 years ago were different than U.S.-Russia relations today.

“The general situation I think is pretty bad at this point, probably the worst ... since 1973,” he said in an interview with three journalists at Russia’s U.N. Mission.

But Mr. Churkin said that “even though we have serious frictions, differences like Syria, we continue to work on other issues ... and sometimes quite well.” That wasn’t the case generally during the Cold War.

1973 surprise attack on Israel

When Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack against Israel on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar in October 1973, the Mideast was thrown into turmoil.

And according to historians, the threat of an outbreak of fighting between the Soviet Union, which backed the Arabs, and the U.S., Israel’s closest ally, during the Yom Kippur War was the highest since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

Mr. Churkin said there were “a string of things” that have brought U.S.-Russian relations to their current low point.

“It’s kind of a fundamental lack of respect and lack of in-depth discussions” on political issues, he said.

Building security at Russia’s expense

Mr. Churkin pointed to the U.S. and NATO deciding to build their security “at the expense of Russia” by accepting many East European nations formerly in the Soviet bloc as NATO members, and the US pullout from the Anti—Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2001.

One of “the greatest provocations” during President George W Bush’s administration was the 2008 NATO summit, which decided that Ukraine and Georgia should become NATO members, he said.

Most important, he said, was the conflict that erupted in eastern Ukraine in April 2014, weeks after a former Moscow-friendly Ukrainian President was chased from power by massive protests. Mr. Churkin called it “a coup” supported by the U.S. Soon after, Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, which has led to Western sanctions against Moscow.

After truce collapsed in Syria

Ties between Washington and Moscow have deteriorated further in the past month after the collapse of a ceasefire in Syria and intensified bombing on Aleppo by Syrian and Russian aircraft, and U.S. accusations that Russia is meddling in the American presidential election next month.

But despite the strained relations, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Saturday in Lausanne, Switzerland, in an effort to look at possibilities for restoring a ceasefire.