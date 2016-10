An Italian judge on Wednesday sent ‘Ruby the heart stealer’ and 22 others for trial on charges of lying under oath after being bribed to protect former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Ruby, a exotic dancer of Moroccan origin, was at the centre of the scandal over Mr. Berlusconi’s notorious ‘Bunga Bunga’ parties. A decision on whether Mr. Berlusconi (80) will face trial was postponed as the billionaire tycoon did not attend pre-trial hearings.