Brazil’s ousted President Dilma Rousseff appealed to the Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn the Senate’s decision to remove her from office for breaking budgetary rules.

The Senate voted 61-20 on Wednesday to dismiss Ms. Rousseff, confirming her conservative Vice-President Michel Temer as president for the remainder of her term through 2018.

Ms. Rousseff’s lawyer, Jose Eduardo Cardozo, sought the injunction on grounds that lawyers for her accusers had made changes to their case that violated the right to due process, after they argued the President should also be judged for an economic crisis and sprawling corruption scandal in Brazil.

In the unlikely event the Supreme Court approved an injunction, Mr. Temer would return to being interim President while the Senate trial was repeated.

So far, all requests made by Ms. Rousseff’s defence on the merits of the impeachment process against her have been rejected by the Supreme Court, whose Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski presided over her impeachment trial.

Millions took to the streets this year to demand Ms. Rousseff’s removal, less than two years after she was re-elected. Ms. Rousseff’s opponents hailed her removal as clearing the way for a change of fortunes in Brazil. — Reuters