Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have underscored the importance of further strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.

“We would like to move ahead further for boosting military cooperation, and there could be high-level visits of defence personnel between the two brotherly countries,” visiting Saudi Deputy Defence Minister Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al-Aish told Prime MinisterSheikh Hasina at a meeting here on Thursday, according to an aide of the Prime Minister. Ms. Hasina reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to protecting the two holy mosques in Saudi Arabia and described the kingdom as a “great friend”. She added Saudi Arabia has a special place in the hearts of Bangladeshi people.

The premier told the Saudi minister that her government is actively considering a request from Riyadh for participating in the development of the kingdom’s defence infrastructures like mine sweeping, construction of military barracks, airfields and bunkers.

Ms. Hasina also offered training facilities for the Saudi border guards at the Border Guard Bangladesh academy. The minister also sought Bangladesh’s technical cooperation for the development Saudi Air Force.