Return to Afghanistan from your foreign safe havens, US tells Taliban

more-in

The United States on Thursday urged the Taliban to return to Afghanistan from their foreign safe havens, saying there was no justification for its announcement of annual spring offensive.

It said that there was no need for a new fighting season, and that it was time for the Taliban to participate in the country’s electoral process.

“As President Ghani recently said, the Taliban should turn their bullets and bombs into ballots. They should run for office. They should vote. We encourage Taliban leaders to return to Afghanistan from their foreign safe havens and work constructively for Afghanistan’s future. More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan,” Acting Secretary of State John Sullivan said

Announcement of spring offensive

The Taliban on Wednesday announced the commencement of the spring offensive in the war-ravaged country

Mr. Ghani, Mr. Sullivan said, recently extended an “historic invitation” to the Taliban to join a peace process.

“There is no need for a new fighting season. Still, the Taliban announced another campaign of senseless violence targeting the democratically-elected and internationally-recognised Afghan government and their fellow Afghans,” he said. Mr. Sullivan has said the US stands with the Afghan people in response to the Taliban’s announcement.

“We support the brave Afghan security forces who are standing against the Taliban and terrorist groups that seek to destroy Afghan society. We commend the Afghan people, who are carrying on their lives, raising families, attending universities, building businesses, preparing for elections, and strengthening their communities despite violence and continued bloodshed,” he said.