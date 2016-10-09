Even running mate Mike Pence says he will neither condone nor defend the tycoon’s remarks in a 2005 videotape.

A defiant Donald Trump insisted on Saturday that he would “never” abandon his White House bid, rejecting a growing backlash from Republican leaders nationwide who disavowed the GOP’s presidential nominee after he was caught on tape bragging about predatory advances on women.

Mr. Trump’s own running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, declared he could neither condone nor defend the tycoon’s remarks in a 2005 videotape that sparked panic inside Trump Tower and throughout the Republican Party with early voting already under way exactly one month before Election Day.

We pray for his family: Pence

“We pray for his family,” Mr. Pence said in a statement after canceling a Wisconsin appearance scheduled with House Speaker Paul Ryan and the Republican National Committee chairman, Reince Priebus, both of whom had condemned Mr. Trump’s remarks the day before but stopped short of withdrawing support altogether.

The furore places enormous pressure on Mr. Trump to try to tamp down a crisis sure to spill into Sunday night’s presidential debate.

But his fan base is intact

But even as the fallout deepened fractures in a party already torn about Mr. Trump, many remained loyal to the political outsider. Wisconsin voter Jean Stanley donned a shirt proclaiming “Wisconsin Women Love Trump” and called Mr. Ryan a “traitor” for denouncing the presidential contender’s comments.

“He’s a real human,” Mr. Stanley said of the New York businessman, surrounded by Trump supporters at the Wisconsin rally where he was set to appear before the videotape emerged.

Mr. Ryan and Mr. Priebus did not join a chorus of GOP officeholders from Utah to Alabama to New Hampshire who decided the former reality television star’s bombshell was too much to take.

May insiders trump him

More than a dozen Republicans senators, congressmen and sitting governors announced Saturday they would not vote for Mr. Trump.

Among them was the party’s 2008 nominee, Arizona Sen. John McCain, who had stood by Mr. Trump even after the billionaire questioned whether the former POW should be considered a war hero because he got “captured.”

“He was not my choice, but as a past nominee, I thought it important I respect the fact that Donald Trump won a majority of the delegates by the rules our party set,” Mr. McCain said in a statement. But given Mr. Trump’s “behaviour this week,” he said, it “is impossible to continue to offer even conditional support for his candidacy.”

Best thing for Trump: quit

Many went farther and called on Mr. Trump to quit the race altogether.

“I thought supporting the nominee was the best thing for our country and our party,” Alabama Rep. Martha Roby said in a statement. “Now, it is abundantly clear that the best thing for our country and our party is for Trump to step aside and allow a responsible, respectable Republican to lead the ticket.”

Republican leaders have scheduled a Monday morning conference call for House GOP lawmakers, who are out of town for Congress’ election recess. The e-mail obtained by The Associated Press doesn’t specify the topic for the 11 a.m. EDT call, but rank-and-file lawmakers believe it’s about Mr. Trump. Such calls are rare and usually held to discuss important matters.

His supporters left in the dark

Most of Mr. Trump’s staff and network of supporters were left in the dark about the fast-moving developments. Conference calls were cancelled and prominent supporters were given no guidance about how to respond to the explosive development, according to a person close to the Trump operation. The person insisted on anonymity, lacking the authority to discuss internal campaign matters publicly.

Mr. Trump addressed the dire situation on Saturday with a light-hearted tweet, “Certainly has been an interesting 24 hours!”