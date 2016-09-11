SLIDESHOW

Remembering 9/11


Sep 11, 2016

The U.S. marks the 15th anniversary of the September 11th attacks that claimed some 3,000 lives. Each year to mark the anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center, two beams of light are illuminated in the sky from dusk to dawn.

