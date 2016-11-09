Indian Raja Krishnamoorthi, a protégée of President Barack Obama, has won the 8th Congressional District of Illinois. He is the first Indian American to score a victory on Tuesday. Peter Jacob in Jersey is trailing when reports came in last.

Other Indian Americans in race — Kamala Harris for Senate and Ro Khanna and Ami Bera for House in California and Pramila Jayapal for House in Washington State — are in the west coast where trends have not emerged. Ms. Harris is the favorite to win the race and become the first Indian-American Senator.

42-year-old Krishnamoorthi, a rising star in the party, was a speaker at the Democratic National Convention earlier this year. Engineer, lawyer and entrepreneur, Mr. Krishnamoorthi’s political initiation came through his association with President Barack Obama. He was born in Delhi to Tamil parents and came to the U.S. as a toddler.