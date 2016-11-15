Russian President Vladimir Putin and US president-elect Donald Trump conclude their first telephone conversation on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US president-elect Donald Trump concluded their first telephone conversation with an agreement to instruct their respective staffs to begin planning for a personal meeting, the Kremlin said.

“It was agreed to maintain contact by phone and arrange a meeting in person in the future, with preparations to be conducted by representatives of both sides,” the Russian government said in a statement on Monday, Efe news reported.

The principal topic of Monday’s discussion was the current state of relations between the U.S. and Russia.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin “not only agreed on the absolutely unsatisfactory state of bilateral relations but also expressed support for active joint efforts to normalize relations and pursue constructive cooperation on the broadest possible range of issues,” according to the Kremlin.

The Russian leader told Mr. Trump that he was “ready to develop a dialogue of partnership with the new administration on the principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs,” the statement said.

Both agreed that the upcoming 210th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and the US “should encourage a return to pragmatic, mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of both countries, as well as global stability and security,” the Russian government said.

Turning to global issues, “both spoke of the need to work together in the struggle against the number one common enemy — international terrorism and extremism. In this context, they discussed issues related to solving the crisis in Syria,” according to the statement.

Following the Kremlin announcement, Mr. Trump’s office confirmed the call with Mr. Putin, saying that that the two leaders discussed a “range of issues, including the threats and challenges facing the U.S. and Russia.”

Mr. Trump also told Mr. Putin he looks forward to “a strong and enduring relationship with Russia and the people of Russia,” the president-elect’s team said.