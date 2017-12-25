Putin critic Navalny barred from Russian presidential election

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who submitted endorsement papers necessary for his registration as a presidential candidate, center, sits at the Russia's Central Election commission in Moscow, Russia, on Monday. Russian election officials have formally barred Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running for president. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia's central election commission voted on Monday to bar opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running in a presidential election next year, saying he was ineligible because of a past criminal conviction.

The commission said the conviction, for which Mr. Navalny received a suspended sentence and which he has repeatedly described as politically-motivated, meant he could not run for president in March.

Twelve members of the 13-member commission voted to bar Mr. Navalny. One member of the commission abstained, citing a possible conflict of interest.

Polls show President Vladimir Putin is on course to be comfortably re-elected, meaning he could remain in power until 2024.

Mr. Navalny (41), has been jailed three times this year and charged with breaking the law by repeatedly organising public meetings and rallies.