President Francois Hollande is presiding over Thursday’s re-opening in a sign of the national significance of the drama that unfolded there in January 2015. It was the first of a string of Islamic extremist attacks that have rocked France.

A printing plant north of Paris is reopening for the first time since it was damaged during a deadly standoff between police and two brothers who gunned down cartoonists at Charlie Hebdo newspaper.

Cherif and Said Kouachi led police on a two-day manhunt after attacking Charlie Hebdo, then hid out in a printing plant in Dammartin-en-Goele. Police surrounded the building and the brothers were killed in a shootout.

The attacks that week on Charlie Hebdo, police and a kosher market killed 17 people.