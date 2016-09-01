The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a strong magnitude-7.1 earthquake about 160 km off the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii reports that no tsunami of significant strength is expected.

The quake registered 167 km off the North Island coast in the South Pacific Ocean.

The quake comes a day after a magnitude-5.7 quake registered in the same area, 100 km northeast of Te Araroa on the North Island’s east coast.