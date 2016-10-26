In the past Powell had been highly critical of Trump’s policies and rhetoric.

Snubbing his Republican colleague and presidential nominee Donald Trump, former secretary of state Colin Powell on Wednesday said that he would instead vote for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

With this Clinton has earned the rare endorsement of a top Republican leader. Powell had served in the administration of President Ronald Reagan and was secretary of state in George W Bush’s first term as president. He had supported President Barack Obama in both the 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

Powell’s announcement that he would vote for Clinton and not Trump came during a Long Island group luncheon. The move was welcomed by Clinton.

“Proud to have the endorsement of General Powell, a decorated soldier and distinguished statesman,” Clinton tweeted.

In the past Powell had been highly critical of Trump’s policies and rhetoric.