The popular Mayor of a village in southern China has been given three years in jail for bribery in a case that prompted street protests in the man’s defence.

State media reported on Friday that Lin Zuluan was also fined 200,000 yuan (about $30,000).

Lin won a rare open election in 2012 in Wukan, a year after the village’s residents openly revolted against land seizures and corruption. The ruling Communist Party allowed the vote as a concession to the villagers.

He was arrested in July as China’s ruling Communist Party moved to suppress a new round of anti-corruption protests.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, prosecutors alleged Lin took nearly $90,000 in bribes to “influence livelihood and economic projects” in Wukan.