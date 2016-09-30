Krzysztof Starnawski says he and his team discovered the cave, 404 meters (1,325 feet) down, near the eastern Czech town of Hranice.

Krzysztof Starnawski told The Associated Press Friday he felt like a “Columbus of the 21th century” to have made the discovery.

Mr. Starnawski found the cave Tuesday in the Hranice Abyss, which he has explored since 1998. He scuba-dived to a narrow slot at 200 meters’ depth and let through a specially made underwater robot that went to the depth of 404 meters.