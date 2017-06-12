Plane flies back to Sydney with hole in engine casing

Close call: The hole in the engine casing of China Eastern Airlines Flight 736 . The crew noticed it after taking off.

A plane heading to Shanghai returned safely to Sydney after an in-flight problem left a gaping hole in an engine casing.

China Eastern Airlines said the crew on Flight 736 noticed damage to the air inlet on the left engine after take-off Sunday evening and the captain decided to return.

The airline said that the plane landed safely and the airline was taking care of passengers’ needs. The Airbus A330 plane has two engines. Passengers told Australian media they heard a massive noise and smelled something burning. Passenger Ashley Beck told Australia’s Channel Nine television that after the passengers heard the loud noise, the crew started moving everyone from the left side of the plane.