Disaster's cause as yet unknown; multiple casualties, says report.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman has said a plane carrying four people has crashed in Elko, Nevada.

Allen Kenitzer said the Piper PA 31 airplane crashed on Friday evening under unknown circumstances.

Heart patient on it

An Elko cardiologist told the Elko Daily Free Press (http-//bit.ly/2g5Y32Q) that the plane was transporting a heart patient to the University of Utah.

The newspaper says the plane crashed into the Barrick Gold Corp. parking lot, causing multiple explosions and sending up flames near a busy casino. The Elko Daily Free Press says preliminary reports indicate there were multiple casualties.

Mr. Kenitzer said there were no ground injuries. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate.