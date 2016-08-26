The Philippines government and Maoist-led rebels agreed indefinite ceasefires on Friday as part of an accord to accelerate efforts to end a conflict that has lasted almost five decades and killed at least 40,000 people.

The government expressed hopes that a peace agreement could be reached within a year after the Oslo talks. The guerrillas, who reiterated demands for “revolutionary change,” stopped short of setting a deadline.

Both sides, at a signing ceremony in a hotel on the outskirts of Oslo, hailed the ceasefire deal and measures to step up negotiations as a breakthrough after 30 years of fitful peace talks.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Boerge Brende, hosting the ceremony, urged both sides to mirror an agreement between Colombia’s government and Marxist FARC rebels to end Latin America’s longest conflict.

“I hope this has been an inspiration,” he said after the five-day meeting in Oslo. Norway has been a long-standing facilitator for peace deals in Colombia and the Philippines.

Under the accord, the rebels indefinitely extended a week-long ceasefire that had been due to expire after the Oslo talks. The government reaffirmed an open-ended ceasefire since August 21 that could have been called off if the guerrillas failed to match it. — Reuters