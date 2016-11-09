International

MANILA, November 9, 2016
Updated: November 9, 2016 01:20 IST

Philippine court allows ‘hero’s burial’ for Marcos

  • AFP
Former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos.
— THE HINDU ARCHIVES
Former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos.

Ex-Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who died on September 28 1989, can be given a hero’s burial, the Supreme Court decided on Tuesday in a hugely controversial ruling which critics said would whitewash his crimes and divide the nation.

The justices overwhelmingly endorsed President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to allow the burial at the ‘Cemetery of Heroes’ in Manila, three decades after a famous ‘People Power’ revolt forced Marcos into U.S. exile and restored democracy. “There is no law that prohibits the burial,” court spokesman Theodore Te said as he read a summary of the judgement.

Protests against verdict

Hundreds of Marcos supporters outside the Supreme Court cheered. But opponents who had petitioned the court to reject the plan staged a rally nearby and voiced deep anger.

“It's really sad because the decision makes liars out of human rights victims,” Neri Colmenares, who as a student leader was tortured by Marcos’ security forces during martial law, said.

Anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International in 2004 had named Marcos, who ruled Philippines for two decades, the second most corrupt leader of all time, behind Indonesian dictator Suharto. — AFP

