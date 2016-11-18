Patel has emerged as the most common Indian surname in the UK, according to a new Oxford dictionary released on Thursday.

The ‘Oxford Dictionary of Family Names in Britain and Ireland’ has put together the origins of nearly 50,000 surnames in one of the UK’s largest studies of its kind.

“One of the most common Indian surnames, Patel, was a status name from a Hindu and Parsi name for a village herdsman. It is one of the most common Indian surnames in Britain, with over 100,000 bearers recorded in the 2011 census,” it said.

Other Indian surnames to find a place in the new dictionary include ‘Chakrabarti’, which derives from Sanskrit ’Cakravarti’, meaning a ruler whose chariot wheels roll everywhere without obstruction.

The four-year study of British and Irish records dating back to the 11th century to analyse family names was conducted by linguists and historians.

“Our research uses the most up-to-date evidence and techniques in order to create a more detailed and accurate resource than those currently available,” said Richard Coates, professor of linguistics, University of Western England.