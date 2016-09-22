Israeli soldiers trying to arrest a Palestinian man in the flashpoint city of Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Tuesday.

Israeli guards shot and wounded an unarmed 13-year-old Palestinian girl on Wednesday after she did not stop at a checkpoint, officials said, the latest incident in an upsurge of violence.

The Israeli defence ministry said the girl was not carrying a weapon but told officers afterwards that she had wanted to die.

The incident occurred at a checkpoint near the Israeli settlement of Alfei Menashe and the Palestinian town of Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry described the girl’s wounds as moderate.

The Israeli defence ministry said the girl arrived “on foot with a suspicious bag at the vehicle-only lane of the Eliyahu crossing which is not open to foot traffic”.

A new surge of violence began on Friday after Palestinians wrapped up the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha and as Israel tightened security ahead of major Jewish holidays in October.

There have been nine attacks or attempted attacks by Palestinians against Israelis since then, according to Israeli authorities.

The attacks have included one on Monday in which a Palestinian stabbed two Israeli police officers outside Jerusalem’s Old City, leaving one in serious condition and another moderately wounded. — AFP