A seven-year-old boy of Pakistani origin was allegedly beaten up by five classmates on a school bus in the U.S. for being a Muslim, an incident that has forced his family to move back to Pakistan.

The parents of Abdul Usmani have alleged that he was bullied and beaten by five students on the bus while returning home from Weatherstone Elementary School in Cary, North Carolina, as they made references to Muslims and the boy’s Pakistani heritage.

“Welcome to the United States of America of Donald Trump,” Zeeshan-ul-hassan Usmani captioned a Facebook photo showing his son, Abdul, with his left arm in a sling. “He is in grade 1, bullied and beaten by his own classmates in school bus for being a Muslim,” Mf. Usmani said.

Mr. Usmani told BuzzFeed News that he his wife along with their three sons have left the U.S. for Pakistan after this latest incident in a long history of discrimination towards his children and family. — PTI